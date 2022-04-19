Former Mountain Pointe teacher accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A now-former Mountain Pointe High School teacher has been arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student several times over the span of eight months. On April 6, the victim told her mother that she had been having a relationship with a school staff member since September 2021. She told her mom that 32-year-old Mohamed Ryad Elnounw had groped her and rubbed his genitals against her, according to court documents.

The victim told police the two of them had grown close after sharing their personal struggles with each other. The teen said their relationship escalated to hugging and touching thighs, according to court documents.

Court documents say that when the victim tried to end the relationship, Elnounw became aggressive and jealous. The report said he kissed her, squeezed her, touched her over her clothes, and pressed his genitals against her. He also asked her to take nude photos of herself to show him on her phone.

During police questioning, court documents say Elnounw initially denied touching the victim either by accident or intentionally but later claimed that he had touched her several times by accident. He added that the victim had accidentally touched his genitals over his clothes. Court documents say Elnounw told police he was helping the victim adjust her shirt when he touched her.

On April 7, Elnounw was arrested and taken into custody on four counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.