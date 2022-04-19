Evacuations are underway as wildfire burns near Prescott
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Some people south of Prescott are being told to evacuate as a new wildfire burns in Yavapai County. The Crooks Fire started on Monday afternoon about 10 miles south of Prescott. Fire crews are attacking the flames from the air and the ground. State officials said the fire has burned 500 acres. Mount Union, Camp Kippa, Camp Kiva and Mt. Tridal have already been evacuated. The areas being told to be ready to evacuate are:
- Hopper’s Retreat
- Evan’s Cabin
- Potato Patch
- Lower Wolf Creek
- Groom Creek and Groom Creek camps
The following roads are closed because of the flames:
- Goodwin Road - Crown King to Senator Highway
- Walker Road is blocked at Senator Highway
- Lower Wolf Creek Road blocked at Senator Highway
- Big Bug Mesa is blocked at Goodwin Road.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
