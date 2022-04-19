Evacuations are underway as wildfire burns near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Some people south of Prescott are being told to evacuate as a new wildfire burns in Yavapai County. The Crooks Fire started on Monday afternoon about 10 miles south of Prescott. Fire crews are attacking the flames from the air and the ground. State officials said the fire has burned 500 acres. Mount Union, Camp Kippa, Camp Kiva and Mt. Tridal have already been evacuated. The areas being told to be ready to evacuate are:

Hopper’s Retreat

Evan’s Cabin

Potato Patch

Lower Wolf Creek

Groom Creek and Groom Creek camps

The following roads are closed because of the flames:

Goodwin Road - Crown King to Senator Highway

Walker Road is blocked at Senator Highway

Lower Wolf Creek Road blocked at Senator Highway

Big Bug Mesa is blocked at Goodwin Road.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Here's a look at the area being told to get ready to evacuate. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

