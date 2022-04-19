Eat Up Drive In restaurant thriving in Arcadia, reducing some prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Restaurants have been fighting an uphill battle since the pandemic — and now they’re dealing with inflation and labor shortages. However, one eatery in Arcadia says they’re doing so well, they’re reducing some of their prices.

“We cut our prices for our cheeseburger and double cheeseburger, which we added, and some of our sandwiches,” said Eat Up Drive In General Manager Alison Salazar. “It’s a reality of our loyal customers. We have people coming in every day ordering our burger because they love it.”

Eat Up Drive In opened in April 2021. In addition to reducing some prices, they’re also offering a special for the week of April 18-24th to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

“One year, one dollar for one week — so we have our fries, we have our mac n cheese for a dollar, three cookies for a dollar, and dollar size any drinks: teas, lemonade, and coffee,” Salazar said. “We want to say thank you. We’ve been here for a year; everyone’s been super welcoming in the community and the neighborhood. So we want to say thanks for hanging out with us, thanks for being loyal customers.”

Steve Chucri, the CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association, says he applauds their success during such a strange time in the restaurant industry.

“In any case, we’re very happy for them. We’re seeing the fast-casual segment and the quick-service segment of our industry because they have drive-thrus, and they’re less dependent on staffing issues than a casual full-dining restaurant; we’re seeing they’re doing very well in spite of that,” said Chucri. “As it relates to this industry, sometimes it’s a teeter-totter. One part of the industry is up, one part is down, but we do the best we can, and we’re grateful for our patrons who come and see us every day.”

Chucri says the biggest problems restaurants face right now are labor shortages and supply chain issues. “You might have gone into a restaurant that said, ‘hey, we’re out of that.’ The likelihood is not poor planning; it’s that they’re not able to get it,” Chucri said.

Salazar says they get many of their ingredients locally. Eat Up Drive In sells single meals and family-sized meals, all available for pickup through a drive-thru.

