Crooks Fire burning near Prescott grows to 600 acres

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Crooks Fire that is burning near Prescott is now roughly around 600 acres, according to the Prescott National Forest. The fire started Monday morning. Containment is still zero.

Fire managers say the fire was active last night and crews focused on protecting structures and burnouts to clear fuels. The weather is not helping. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. due to strong winds and low relative humidity. The goal Tuesday is to keep the fire south of Fire road 261 and east of Senator Highway, according to fire managers. About 181 people are working on the fire, but fire managers say they don’t expect to have full containment for a couple of weeks.

If you are heading to the area or live in the area, expect road closures. “As a reminder to the public, with the increased fire vehicles in the area, for public and firefighter safety, people should not travel into any of the fire area,” according to InciWeb. To get the latest information on the Crooks Fire, visit the InciWeb report here.

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place as of Tuesday morning, and there are road closures in the area.

Goodwin Road: Crown King to Senator Highway

Walker Road: Blocked at Senator highway

Lower Wolf Creek Road: Closed at Senator Highway

Big Bug Mesa Road: Closed at Goodwin Road

A portion of the Prescott National Forest is closed, as well.

