Arizona man who supplied pills to Mac Miller sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was charged in connection to the overdose death of rapper Mac Mill learned his fate. Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, was sentenced Monday to nearly 11 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal with the Justice Department. Reavis, who is from Lake Havasu City, was one of three men who supplied Miller with fentanyl-laced pills.

During sentencing, he told the judge he didn’t know the pills were counterfeit and asked for five years behind bars. However, in his initial plea deal, he admitted he knew the pills contained either fentanyl or some other substance. A judge handed down the sentence after prosecutors read a letter from Miller’s mom.

In September 2018, Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, died of an accidental overdose of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, detectives said. He was just 26 years old.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.