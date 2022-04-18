Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Valley woman raising money for friend with cancer

"Giving unselfishly" is the description we got about a Valley woman named Rosemary Hernandez. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It's Something Good for this Good Friday.
Mesa police officer goes above & beyond for Valley woman
Mesa police officer goes above & beyond
Chandler woman who does laundry for the homeless wins Pay It Forward
We Paid it Forward in Chandler to Sheri Canales, a volunteer at AZCEND Arizona.
Chandler volunteer who does laundry for the homeless wins Pay It Forward