Scottsdale neighborhood reacts to fugitive’s arrest during holiday weekend

"The first thing I heard was a boom," said Wendy Cruz, who was celebrating Easter Sunday with...
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A state-wide manhunt has come to an end for Nicholas Cowan, the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer on Thursday at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road. Sources told Arizona’s Family that an employee of a property manager spotted Cowan on Sunday at the rental property on 66th Place and Osborn Road.

“The first thing I heard was a boom,” said Wendy Cruz, who was celebrating Easter Sunday with her five children. “I did have my kids locked up all night in a room,” said Cruz, who wanted to protect her kids. “Ranging from 1-10 years old, my 10-year-old was the most who noticed, and she said, ‘mommy, I’m scared, I want to call 911,’ and I said they’re already here, that is 911,” said Cruz.

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

It was an hours-long standoff; people who spoke to Arizona’s Family couldn’t believe police found Cowan there out of all places he could have been. “I’m surprised too, I thought he would turn himself in or give up, and if he thought to have the gunfight right here, it would have ended pretty bad,” said Andres Malagon.

Despite the chaos on the Christian holiday, residents said they’re grateful police caught the man who they said was armed and dangerous. “I feel relieved,” said Cruz. “And once I saw them take him out, I thought, ‘yes, I can let my kids out, and I can give them as much as an Easter as I can.’”

Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

Police also arrested Nicole Montalbano, who’s accused of assisting Cowan.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

