Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix Suns gear up for first playoff game against New Orleans Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns warm up before their first playoff game against the New Orleans Pelicans on...
The Phoenix Suns warm up before their first playoff game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday 4/17/22.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns are set to tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. in downtown Phoenix Sunday night in their first playoff game for the 21-22 season. The Suns finished the season with the best record in all of basketball, now fixing their sights on the franchise’s first NBA title. The Suns came close last year but lost in the finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns, who are first in the Western Conference at 64 wins and only 18 losses, are favored in the game against the Pelicans who ended their regular season with 36 wins and 46 losses. The Suns kick off the playoffs against a familiar foe, the Pelicans Head Coach, Willie Green, was an assistant under Suns Head Coach Monty Williams a year ago.

Arizona’s Family will have team coverage from inside and outside the Sun’s arena tonight, with a full recap during our 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks with Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the...
Phoenix Suns set franchise-record with 63rd win, easily beat Lakers
Espo
The Extra Point Podcast: Phoenix Suns talk with Espo
His dad is still on a ventilator but is alert and responsive.
Mr. ORNG’s father making progress after car crash in October
Phoenix Suns plan to Rally the Valley