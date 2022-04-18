Phoenix Suns gear up for first playoff game against New Orleans Pelicans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns are set to tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. in downtown Phoenix Sunday night in their first playoff game for the 21-22 season. The Suns finished the season with the best record in all of basketball, now fixing their sights on the franchise’s first NBA title. The Suns came close last year but lost in the finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns, who are first in the Western Conference at 64 wins and only 18 losses, are favored in the game against the Pelicans who ended their regular season with 36 wins and 46 losses. The Suns kick off the playoffs against a familiar foe, the Pelicans Head Coach, Willie Green, was an assistant under Suns Head Coach Monty Williams a year ago.

Arizona’s Family will have team coverage from inside and outside the Sun’s arena tonight, with a full recap during our 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.