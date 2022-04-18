Mesa police rescue man from burning home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department says its officers put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a man from a burning home. It happened last Tuesday evening.

Police say a lieutenant was patrolling the area of 63rd and Main streets when he spotted the fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames, and neighbors were standing around. Mesa PD says the lieutenant called the fire departments and then went to see if anybody needed help. There was a 63-year-old man in the burning house; he could not escape by himself.

Officers tried to force their way into the house. They ended up going in through a window. A neighbor helped officers get the man to safety.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the lieutenant and another officer suffered smoke inhalation. Both were taken to the hospital but have since been released. The man they rescued was taken to the hospital, as well. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Mesa Fire & Medical Department said the fire started outside in some old cardboard and leaves. They believe the high winds that day whipped up the flames and spread them to the house.

