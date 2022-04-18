Man who shot Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.

WATCH: Phoenix Chief of Police Jeri Williams announces Cowan’s arrest in Scottsdale

In an update Sunday morning, police said that the officer is still in the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that she comes from a family of public servants. Her husband is also a Phoenix police officer and was involved in an ambush-style attack late last year. On Friday, total rewards for information had reached $35,000 as the FBI and ATF joined Valley law enforcement in the search for Cowan.

“These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement,” Williams said Sunday. “Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own. That commitment extends to all victims of crime.”

