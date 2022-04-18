Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man who shot Phoenix officer arrested after standoff at Scottsdale home

Nicholas Cowan, the man suspected of shooting Phoenix PD officer on Thursday, has been arrested...
Nicholas Cowan, the man suspected of shooting Phoenix PD officer on Thursday, has been arrested in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.

WATCH: Phoenix Chief of Police Jeri Williams announces Cowan’s arrest in Scottsdale

Officials confirm that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan who shot a Phoenix Police officer Thursday was arrested just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Scottsdale.
📄/▸ Original story: Manhunt continues for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

In an update Sunday morning, police said that the officer is still in the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that she comes from a family of public servants. Her husband is also a Phoenix police officer and was involved in an ambush-style attack late last year. On Friday, total rewards for information had reached $35,000 as the FBI and ATF joined Valley law enforcement in the search for Cowan.

“These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement,” Williams said Sunday. “Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own. That commitment extends to all victims of crime.”

📄/▸ The same day: Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, K-9 handler hurt in Glendale

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Police confirms that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m.
Manhunt for Nicholas Cowan over, arrest having taken place in Scottsdale
Suns fans in playoff mode tonight in downtown Phoenix
Phoenix Police Chief announces arrest of Nicholas Cowan
Phoenix Police Chief announces arrest of Nicholas Cowan
Arizona State University Campus
ASU student dies after being found unresponsive at Sun Devil Fitness Center pool area