The heat continues with winds picking up Tuesday, big temperature drop later this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat continues and today and tomorrow are going to be the warmest days this week. Today’s high will be around 98 degrees, which is about 12 degrees above our average this time of year. The heat will continue tomorrow, and then a low will bring some changes to our warm weather pattern.

Unfortunately this low will not bring us any rain, but it will start to cool things down into the 80s later this week. The big changes will be the winds coming Tuesday, expect them to pick up in the afternoon around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings for Tuesday.

A stronger system will move through our state starting on Friday which will cool temperatures down even more. We’ll see highs in the lower 80s on Friday with another round of wind. We could use some rain around here--so far for the year, we have just .55″ of rain since January 1--2.20 below our average.

