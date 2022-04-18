Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

The heat continues with winds picking up Tuesday, big temperature drop later this week

A mild start to your morning in Phoenix. Plan on a warm day with highs in the upper 90s for...
A mild start to your morning in Phoenix. Plan on a warm day with highs in the upper 90s for today. A system will move into the region for Tuesday kicking up the wind again. Plan on a breezy day Tuesday in Phoenix with gusts up to 25 mph or so. We have a red flag warning in northern Arizona Tuesday. This means high fire danger so please use caution.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat continues and today and tomorrow are going to be the warmest days this week. Today’s high will be around 98 degrees, which is about 12 degrees above our average this time of year. The heat will continue tomorrow, and then a low will bring some changes to our warm weather pattern.

Unfortunately this low will not bring us any rain, but it will start to cool things down into the 80s later this week. The big changes will be the winds coming Tuesday, expect them to pick up in the afternoon around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings for Tuesday.

A stronger system will move through our state starting on Friday which will cool temperatures down even more. We’ll see highs in the lower 80s on Friday with another round of wind. We could use some rain around here--so far for the year, we have just .55″ of rain since January 1--2.20 below our average.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A mild start to your morning in Phoenix. Plan on a warm day with highs in the upper 90s for...
Cool-down coming for the Valley
FORECAST: Cool-down coming to Phoenix
Look for temperatures to start off in the low 60s in the Phoenix area if you’re going to a...
Mid to upper 80s for early this week, temps to drop by weekend
By Friday temperatures drop to the lower 80s in Phoenix and remain in the mid-80s through...
Heading for a cooldown Wednesday, weekend dip into 80s