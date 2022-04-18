Your Life
Cool-down coming for the Valley

A mild start to your morning in Phoenix. Plan on a warm day with highs in the upper 90s for today. A system will move into the region for Tuesday kicking up the
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mostly sunny and warmer for the start of the new week ahead in Phoenix.  Look for a high of 98 degrees today and about 97 again tomorrow, marking some of the warmest days of the year so far. The normal or average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 86 degrees, and the record for today’s date is 100 degrees.

A trough of low pressure is expected to swing by to our north tomorrow, bringing a breezy Tuesday. Valley winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon to about 5-15 miles per hour, with gusts expected to 30 miles per hour. There are Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings issued for Tuesday for most of Northern Arizona for dangerously dry and windy conditions.

A stronger storm system will sweep through our region later this week. At this point, rain looks unlikely for Arizona, but this dry front will bring more wind and a big cool down for Friday and Saturday. We’ll keep you updated as that storm gets closer.

