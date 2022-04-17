Pinal County deputy seriously hurt after falling from a wall while chasing a DUI suspect

Your Life
By KOLD News 13 Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering from serious injuries after a chase on Wednesday, April 6. Officials said the deputy saw a car swerving and speeding nearly 130 mph along the I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle got stuck in a dirt area off of I-10 and the I-8 junction. The suspect took off running and the deputy chased after her. During the chase, the deputy fell about six to eight feet off of a concrete retaining wall. The deputy suffered serious injuries to both legs. He was taken to a hospital and officials said he is now at home recovering.

The suspect was arrested for DUI, and officials said meth was found in her car. Authorities have not identified the woman or provided a mug shot.

“This is the second serious injury to one of our Deputies our agency has been dealt in the last couple of weeks. We will continue to stand by and support our own through these hard times. We also ask that you continue to pray for our PCSO family,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

