Nice Easter weather around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Easter! We’re gearing up for a nice Easter across the state with quiet conditions and lighter winds.

Look for temperatures to start off in the low 60s in the Phoenix area if you’re going to a sunrise service. Temperatures will warm quickly with low 80s expected by 11 a.m. and a high of 93 this afternoon under sunny skies.

We’ll start the work week off on a warm note with highs climbing to the upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Temps will drop to the low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday before a nice cool down comes.

As cooler air moves into the state, afternoon highs will drop to 84 on Friday and 83 on Saturday. A perfect way to start the weekend!

