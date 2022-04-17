Mid to upper 80s for early this week, temps to drop by weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ll start the work week off with a warming trend. It is going to be very warm Monday and Tuesday, with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the valley. This could be some of the hottest air we have seen this season.

By Tuesday, the wind will pick up with gusts to 20 mph in the valley and higher gusts, around 35 mph in the high country. As we head into Wednesday, our weather pattern will change. A trough off of the west coast will move eastward Wednesday into Thursday, moving onshore by Thursday afternoon and bringing rain and windy conditions to northern California and the PNW.

For us here in Arizona, the main impacts by the weekend will be a cooling trend and possibly gusty winds. By Friday temperatures drop to the lower 80s in Phoenix and remain in the mid-80s through Saturday. On Sunday, we will see readings back in the lower 90s.

