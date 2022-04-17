Manhunt for shooting suspect enters day 4; Phoenix officer still in stable condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley-wide search entered its fourth day in the manhunt for the man who shot a Phoenix police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station.

“Detectives are utilizing every investigative tool at their disposal and are following up on every lead and every tip received from the public,” said Sgt. Phillip Krynsky. Phoenix police are searching for Nicholas Cowan, 35, who opened fire at the Marathon gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads on Thursday.

In an update on Sunday, police said that the officer is still in the intensive care unit at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Wiliams said that she comes from a family of public servants. Her husband is also a Phoenix police officer and was involved in an ambush-style attack late last year. On Friday, total rewards reached $35,000 as the FBI and the ATF joined Valley law enforcement in the search.

“These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement,” Williams said Sunday. “Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own. That commitment extends to all victims of crime.”

Authorities are still reminding the public that Cowan is considered armed and dangerous. They are emphasizing that anyone who sees him should not approach him.

What happened at that north Phoenix gas station

Thursday’s shooting in north Phoenix happened while police were responding to a report of domestic violence situation. Officers met a woman at the gas station who said she was scared of Cowan, her boyfriend. Police say the woman told them that Cowan “committed several criminal acts,” tried to commit suicide, and threatened to “shoot it out” if police were called.

As officers showed up at the Marathon gas station, Cowan reportedly fired his gun from inside his car and shot an officer. Another officer shot back as Cowan continued firing. He then drove off. No one else was hurt.

What we know about the suspect

Cowan is described as a white male, 35 years old, 6’0” tall, 215 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Cowan was last seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, black shorts, and has tattoos on his neck, arms, chest, and back. (Arizona's Family)

If you see Nicholas Cowan or have information about him

Investigators are warning people to stay away from Cowan and call 911 if they see him or come into contact with him. For other tips, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov. Cowan is “likely injured from a shootout with the police,” the Phoenix Police Department said on Facebook Friday. The post includes the Silent Witness flyer for Cowan along with photos of him and his extensive tattoos.

