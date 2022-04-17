Man found dead in a Phoenix alley after being shot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re investigating after a man was found dead behind a closed business in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix Police say they were called out to 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. When they showed up, they found an unresponsive man in an alley who had been shot several times. Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives say they’re still working on learning what led up to the shooting. A suspect description has not been released, and more details are expected to be released late Sunday.

