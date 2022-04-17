Four dogs stolen from Chandler woman’s home found at dog park

Your Life
Good News: 4 dogs were found at a dog park this weekend after being taken from a woman's home...
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four of the 11 dogs taken from a house in Chandler were found at a Mesa dog park over the weekend.

“I keep staring at them, it’s something that I hoped and prayed for, but I didn’t know if or when like I said. I’ll never stop looking for them, no matter what, until all of them are found,” said Jeanine Nesvik. Four of those dogs were found at 4 a.m. on Saturday at a dog park near Higley Road and University Drive in Mesa.

Nesvik said that she was working when the dogs were stolen. As a speech pathologist, she often takes those dogs to work to comfort children who have developmental disabilities. “I always share the rescue stories and dogs with the kids that I work with,” said Nesvik. “And I don’t know what to tell them if they’ll see them again.”

Chandler police investigating after 11 dogs stolen from woman’s home

“Somebody took it upon themselves to come into my home, break-in, and take my dogs,” Nesvik told Arizona’s Family David Caltabiano on March 30. Seven of them were foster dogs, and the four others were her pets. At last check, she raised $17,000 for a reward leading to the dog’s safe return.

Anyone who has information on who might have taken to dogs or seen the rest of the missing dogs is asked to call Chandler Police.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

