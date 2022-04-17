ASU student dies after being found unresponsive at Sun Devil Fitness Center pool area

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An unresponsive Arizona State University student died at the Sun Devil Fitness Center Saturday night. ASU police say officers responded to reports of an injured person at the center around 7:20 p.m. and found student Bryan Andrew unresponsive in the pool area.

The person who called the police was providing CPR when officers arrived. Police say despite the efforts of officers and EMTs from Tempe Fire and Medical to revive Andrew, he died at the scene. Police weren’t able to say if Andrew suffered a medical emergency or what caused him to become unresponsive. Additional information wasn’t available.

