2 men seriously hurt after being hit by a car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in extremely critical condition after they were hit by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say it happened at 19th Avenue and Greenway Road around 4:40 a.m.

Officers showed up and learned that two men were hit by a car and had multiple injuries from the crash. The two men were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. The intersection is supposed to be closed for several hours. Detectives were still on scene working to learn what happened. No other information has been released.

