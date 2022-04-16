Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona arrested a woman with thousands of synthetic opioid pills in her possession during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reports detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10. And during the stop, officers said they found about 371,000 fentanyl pills.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Imelda Carter. The sheriff’s department said Carter was turned over to federal authorities for further investigation and was eventually booked on multiple felonies.

According to police, the pills recovered have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of migrants are arriving daily, and many don’t have finalized travel plans when they...
Growing number of migrants arriving at Sky Harbor putting a strain on employees
Two men were found dead in a car on March 17 in an empty parking lot. Their families are still...
Families plead for answers after 2 men found shot to death, no arrests
Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death
Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death
FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice...
Arizona court won’t halt sex suits naming Boy Scouts, others
In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28,...
Jacky’s quest: 1 Arizona woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days