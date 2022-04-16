Your Life
Tuba City man gets life sentence for deadly arson

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Apr. 16, 2022
TUBA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly house fire that happened in Tuba City in 2019.

Federal prosecutors say that Vincent Roy Tsosie, Jr., 28, of Tuba City, went inside a house in December 2019 and tried to assault one of the residents in there. He then set the house on fire. The homeowner woke up but they couldn’t make his way outside and died.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tsosie was previously convicted of arson, first-degree felony murder, and second-degree murder. He will now serve concurrent life sentences.

