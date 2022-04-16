Temperatures are warming up around the Valley for Easter weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re warming up this Easter weekend with above-average temperatures across the state. Look for breezy conditions this afternoon in the Phoenix area with a high of 90. The winds will be stronger in Northern Arizona where a Wind Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today with gusts up to 50 mph.

For Easter, temperatures will start off in the low 60s in Phoenix and climb to the low 90s. Look for a high of 93 tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm up a few degrees with the upper 90s expected for Monday and Tuesday before temperatures start to drop. Look for low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday and mid-80s for Friday!

