Temperatures are warming up around the Valley for Easter weekend

Look for breezy conditions this afternoon in the Phoenix area with a high of 90.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re warming up this Easter weekend with above-average temperatures across the state. Look for breezy conditions this afternoon in the Phoenix area with a high of 90. The winds will be stronger in Northern Arizona where a Wind Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today with gusts up to 50 mph.

For Easter, temperatures will start off in the low 60s in Phoenix and climb to the low 90s. Look for a high of 93 tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm up a few degrees with the upper 90s expected for Monday and Tuesday before temperatures start to drop. Look for low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday and mid-80s for Friday!

