Security guard hurt after accidental shooting at Mill Avenue restaurant

The security guard was treated on the scene for minor injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a security guard was hurt after someone accidentally fired a round inside a popular Tempe restaurant and bar on Friday night. Officers say it happened at Varsity Tavern on Mill Avenue around 9 p.m.

Tempe police arrived at the restaurant after reports of gunshots on the second floor. When officers arrived, two people took off to Illegal Pete’s, where they were arrested. According to police, someone had a gun in their waistband when it accidentally went off inside the restaurant. The round hit the ground, and debris struck a nearby security guard. The security guard was treated at the restaurant for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police have not released the name’s of the people involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

