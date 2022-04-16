Pilot dead in helicopter crash at Gila Bend airport

GILA BEND, AZ (AP & 3TV/CBS5) - The pilot of a Robinson R22 helicopter has died after it crashed at Gila Bend Municipal Airport on Friday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the airport, which is 70 miles southwest of Phoenix. Authorities say no passengers were in the helicopter.

The name of the pilot has not been released. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

