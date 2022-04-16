Your Life
Pilot dead in helicopter crash at Gila Bend airport

The male pilot of a Robinson R22 helicopter is dead after a morning crash at the Gila Bend...
The male pilot of a Robinson R22 helicopter is dead after a morning crash at the Gila Bend Municipal Airport Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GILA BEND, AZ (AP & 3TV/CBS5) - The pilot of a Robinson R22 helicopter has died after it crashed at Gila Bend Municipal Airport on Friday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the airport, which is 70 miles southwest of Phoenix. Authorities say no passengers were in the helicopter.

The name of the pilot has not been released. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

