Perfect Easter weekend to come tomorrow, expect low 90s this coming week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect perfect weather for Easter Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 90s across the valley, and 60s and 70s in the high country!

The good news is the wind will not be an issue for the lower deserts, but it will be breezy in the high country. By Monday, temperatures really warm up. Daytime high temps will reach the mid to upper 90s in the Valley. The good news is our next system will cool temperatures down by the end of the week.

A cooling trend will kick off after Monday, bringing temperatures back into the 80s by Friday and the weekend. However, through much of the week, it will be breezy with wind gusts to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.