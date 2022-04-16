Peoria officer shot in line of duty offers advice following week of deadly shootings

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After two officer-involved shootings in Phoenix and Glendale on Thursday, one Peoria officer knows all too well the dangers of the job. Officer Bill Weight was shot in the line of duty 17 years ago and was left paralyzed. He’s now sharing advice to the Phoenix officer recovering in the hospital.

“It takes you back to that day for a split second, and then you stop, and then you start thinking about that officer and their family and the other officers that are out there on the scene,” said Weight.

In 2005, Weight was shot after a car chase tied to a drug deal went wrong in a west Phoenix suburb. The suspect shot Weight, hitting his rib above his bulletproof vest. The bullet then ricocheted down to his spine, which paralyzed him. “The first year was tough, first couple of years were tough. But you stick with it, have a plan, and stay with it. You’ll definitely make it out. I know I did,” said Weight.

Through long and dark days, Weight fought through the pain and credited his faith for getting him through tough times. He says patience, prayer, and a belief in God got him through his darkest moments. “He has a different path, and sometimes you might not know what that is. Sometimes you’ve just got to listen and accept, even though you don’t agree. You just have to accept it and keep going forward and don’t stop, don’t give up,” said Weight.

Now, Weight is sharing some advice with the Phoenix officer and her family. “No matter what the injury is, you have to have patience. The time is still going to tick the exact same if you’re working or you’re not working. Take your time, patience, and get whatever help that you need, whether it be physical or mental help,” he said.

On Thursday morning, police say Nicholas Cowan shot a Phoenix officer before driving off from a gas station. The officer was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Hospital and is now in stable condition after surgery. The officer’s name has not been released. There is a $35K reward leading to the arrest of Cowan. Investigators are warning people to stay away from Cowan and call 911 if they see him or come into contact with him. For other tips, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov.

The same day, Glendale police responded to a domestic violence call that turned into an hours-long standoff. The suspect shot a K-9 handler, then a SWAT team member returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect. The officer had minor injuries and is now out of the hospital.

