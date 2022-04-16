Jacky’s quest: 1 Arizona woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - An Arizona woman who lost a leg to a rare cancer is closing in on what would be a new world record — at least 102 marathons in 102 days. Jacky Hunt-Broersma began her unusual quest in mid-January, covering the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance every day.
The South Africa native runs on a special carbon-fiber blade, completing most of her marathons on a loop near her home or indoors on a treadmill. She’ll be running the Boston Marathon on April 18, which will be No. 92 in her streak.
Hunt-Broersma says she hopes others realize they’re stronger than they think.
