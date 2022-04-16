Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive a presidential medal of freedom, will be remembered at a memorial on May 1 after her death this month.

Klein died April 3 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. Her granddaughter Alysa Cooper confirmed the death but did not give a cause. Klein was born May 8, 1924, to Helene and Julius Weissmann in Bielsko, Poland. She was living there when the Nazis invaded in 1939. “She and her family hid in a basement for three years, but they were captured in 1942,” The New York Daily News reports.

According to Citizenship Counts, President Bill Clinton appointed her to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council in 1997. Then, in 2010, she obtained the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The nonprofit says she was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame last year.

A private burial is planned with a virtual celebration to be held on Sunday, May 1. Additional details will be released through the Citizenship Counts website. Officials say she is survived by three children and eight grandchildren.

