Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97 in Phoenix

Gerda Weissmann Klein's memorial is scheduled for May 1
Gerda Weissmann Klein's memorial is scheduled for May 1(Citizenship Counts)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive a presidential medal of freedom, will be remembered at a memorial on May 1 after her death this month.

Klein died April 3 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. Her granddaughter Alysa Cooper confirmed the death but did not give a cause. Klein was born May 8, 1924, to Helene and Julius Weissmann in Bielsko, Poland. She was living there when the Nazis invaded in 1939. “She and her family hid in a basement for three years, but they were captured in 1942,” The New York Daily News reports.

According to Citizenship Counts, President Bill Clinton appointed her to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council in 1997. Then, in 2010, she obtained the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The nonprofit says she was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame last year.

A private burial is planned with a virtual celebration to be held on Sunday, May 1. Additional details will be released through the Citizenship Counts website. Officials say she is survived by three children and eight grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuba City man gets life sentence for deadly arson
The security guard was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Security guard hurt after accidental shooting at Mill Avenue bar
Johnny Rojas, an amputee who will be competing in the annual Pat's Run event, spoke with...
Goodyear runner’s inspirational journey to Pat’s Run
Johnny Rojas shares his journey to the Pat's Run this year