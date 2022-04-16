Families plead for answers after 2 men found shot to death, no arrests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been nearly a month since Gage Neal-Belunas and Kyle Ford were found shot to death in a car along I-17 and Peoria Avenue. They were found in Gage’s 2005 white Ford Taurus behind a vacant building on St. Patrick’s Day around 11 p.m.

“Just to be left there--just left to be found in such a gruesome way--it’s just unspeakable,” said Clifford Ford, Kyle’s father. Phoenix Police have not released many details on the case. They said the initial call for service was at an apartment complex nearby.

“Around early 5 o’clock hour there was a gunshot reported in a nearby apartment complex about three-quarters of a mile where they found the actual car and the bodies resting,” explained Ford. “It’s been almost a month and it feels like three days because there’s no closure and you’re strung out and strung out waiting for him to come back.”

Gage’s mom said not having answers is agonizing.

“It’s really hard to hear and not having answers just leaves me to keep thinking of scenarios in my head about if he was afraid, if somebody forced him to drive there, if he knew what was going to happen. Was it fast? I have no idea,” said Charlene Belunas. “Was it somebody in the car with him? Was it somebody that he knew and trusted and they wronged him? He didn’t have enemies. I have not met a person that did not like my son.”

Gage, 20, and Kyle, 23, became friends a few years ago, according to their parents. The two were aspiring entrepreneurs. “They were both into their kind of personal entrepreneurship and it was all about investing and see what they could turn that into, and they were both really good at it,” Ford said.

“He had a bunch of projects he was working on with friends to start businesses. He wanted to run his own smoke shop and he has a t-shirt line he was working on and stuff like that,” said Belunas.

Belunas and Ford said it’s not like either of their sons, who live in Peoria, to be in that part of town. “I know he’s bought shoes and sold them before and things like that but he was smart. Like being in a location like that in the dark, very secluded, is not something I know of him doing,” said Belunas.

After nearly a month with no answers, the families are pleading for someone to come forward with information—even if it seems small.

“You don’t want them out there walking around. They got away with this. Tomorrow, are we going to bump shoulders in the supermarket and not know? This is the importance of getting them off the streets. I would hate for that to happen to anybody else,” Ford said. “It’s devastating. You can’t imagine what it’s like seeing your son’s picture on a Silent Witness flyer. It’s devastating.”

Silent Witness is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest. You can contact them by phone at 480-948-6377. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website, silentwitness.org. To help with Kyle’s funeral expenses, you can click here.

Gage’s family is asking people to donate to Free Arts, in his honor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.