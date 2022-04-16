Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Changes are coming to light rail schedules for the Phoenix area starting Saturday

Valley Metro is continuing its construction downtown, impacting drivers and train commuters.
Valley Metro is continuing its construction downtown, impacting drivers and train commuters.(Valley Metro)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Light rail riders may have to wait longer to catch the train. Starting on Saturday, all Valley Metro light rail trains will be arriving every 20 minutes system-wide. During certain times of the day, trains would come every 15 minutes. It’s due to major construction on South Central Extension and the downtown Phoenix hub. It’ll last until July 2, Valley Metro said.

Some stations in the downtown Phoenix area will also be closed. Starting Easter Sunday, riders must board and deboard at the station at Van Buren Street and First Avenue, Jefferson and First avenues, and Third and Jefferson streets. That’ll last until mid-May. Drivers are asked to be cautious as lanes downtown will be restricted along First Street, Washington Street and Central Avenue.

Station closures in the Phoenix downtown area in light of construction.
Station closures in the Phoenix downtown area in light of construction.(Valley Metro)

To stay up to date on the construction project’s impact and progress, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of migrants are arriving daily, and many don’t have finalized travel plans when they...
Growing number of migrants arriving at Sky Harbor putting a strain on employees
Two men were found dead in a car on March 17 in an empty parking lot. Their families are still...
Families plead for answers after 2 men found shot to death, no arrests
Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death
Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death
FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice...
Arizona court won’t halt sex suits naming Boy Scouts, others
In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28,...
Jacky’s quest: 1 Arizona woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days