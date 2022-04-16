Changes are coming to light rail schedules for the Phoenix area starting Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Light rail riders may have to wait longer to catch the train. Starting on Saturday, all Valley Metro light rail trains will be arriving every 20 minutes system-wide. During certain times of the day, trains would come every 15 minutes. It’s due to major construction on South Central Extension and the downtown Phoenix hub. It’ll last until July 2, Valley Metro said.

Some stations in the downtown Phoenix area will also be closed. Starting Easter Sunday, riders must board and deboard at the station at Van Buren Street and First Avenue, Jefferson and First avenues, and Third and Jefferson streets. That’ll last until mid-May. Drivers are asked to be cautious as lanes downtown will be restricted along First Street, Washington Street and Central Avenue.

Station closures in the Phoenix downtown area in light of construction. (Valley Metro)

To stay up to date on the construction project’s impact and progress, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.