British ISIS member convicted in deadly kidnapping plot of Kayla Mueller, others

ALEXANDRIA, VA (AP) — A jury in Virginia convicted a British man accused of being behind a kidnapping scheme that killed four Americans, including Prescott native Kayla Mueller, and James Foley, who used to teach in Phoenix. El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty on all eight charges, including murder conspiracy and hostage-taking resulting in death. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on August 12 and he faces life in prison. Elsheikh was part of the notorious “Beatles” group who were Islamic State members, and was said to be “Ringo.” They got the nickname because of their accents and were known for their cruelty.

Elsheikh and two other men were accused of being behind the beheadings of Foley, Peter Kassig and Steven Sotloff that were part of a series of gruesome ISIS propaganda media released in 2014. Mueller was kidnapped in Syria while working for Doctors Without Borders in August 2013 and was held for 18 months. ISIS initially claimed Mueller was killed in a Jordanian airstrike. But this week during the trial, prosecutors said they believe ISIS killed her after she was as a slave and was repeatedly sexually abused by an ISIS leader named Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Her parents received a letter in February 2015 saying she was killed.

After he was caught, Elsheikh denied he knew anything about the American hostages but later made incriminating statements that were used at the trial. The trial showed the brutality of ISIS but also revealed the courage of the American hostages. Foley comforted other hostages and asked for more food and blankets, knowing he could be punished. His mother, Diane Foley, was one of the many parents in the courtroom. “I think there is a relief. This has been quite an ordeal truly exhausting for many families,” she said.

In 2020, a painting was revealed in honor of Mueller. It commemorated the 2019 raid, named for Kayla, that killed al-Baghdadi.

From left, U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, parents Marsha and Carl Mueller, and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz, applaud during a ceremony to unveil a painting honoring Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian and Prescott native, at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Phoenix. The painting commemorates the 2019 U.S. military raid, named for Kayla Mueller, that killed ISIS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. In 2015, Kayla Mueller was reported dead by her ISIS captors. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP) (Rob Schumacher | AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

