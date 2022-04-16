Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona court won’t halt sex suits naming Boy Scouts, others

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice...
FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, Clint Bolick and James Beene listen to oral arguments on April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. Arizona victims of long-ago child sex abuse can proceed with lawsuits against groups like the Boy Scouts of America following a recent decision by the state Supreme Court that rejected claims that a 2019 state law extending victims' right to sue was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona Supreme Court decision means victims of long-ago child sex abuse can proceed with lawsuits against groups like the Boy Scouts of America. The court refused to overturn lower court rulings that found a 2019 law creating a one-time window for victims to sue is constitutional.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and its southern and central Arizona affiliates are being sued by two men who allege their “Big Brothers” abused them in the 1970s and 1980s. The group said the new law violated their due process rights by changing the statute of limitations, but trial court judges disagreed.

The Supreme Court last week refused to overturn those decisions. Phoenix attorney Robert Pastor says he can now try to prove Big Brothers Big Sisters was negligent.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of migrants are arriving daily, and many don’t have finalized travel plans when they...
Growing number of migrants arriving at Sky Harbor putting a strain on employees
Two men were found dead in a car on March 17 in an empty parking lot. Their families are still...
Families plead for answers after 2 men found shot to death, no arrests
Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death
Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death
In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28,...
Jacky’s quest: 1 Arizona woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days