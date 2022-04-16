5 dream homes on the market for under $695K around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for your dream home? Check out five great options from Opendoor, all under $695,000 Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

1) 3825 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251

Price: $571,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This Scottsdale home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,302 square feet. The kitchen has quartz countertops, charming gray cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. With easy access to the dining room, it’s an ideal home for entertaining or families. Each room has dark wooden floors, and bedrooms offer spacious closets. Added perks include a front porch and yard and a covered back patio.

2) 2116 W Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85015

Price: $502,000

Rooms: 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms

Located in Phoenix, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,035 square feet. The kitchen has dark cabinetry, contrasting with the light countertops and floor. The living room is accented with traditional Spanish-style tile, with french doors leading out to a patio and yard. This home also has a carport and a shed, providing extra storage.

3) 716 W Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85027

Price: $497,000

Rooms: 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

This North Phoenix home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,706 square feet. A beautifully landscaped exterior welcomes you into a kitchen with tile floors, stunning archways, and granite countertops. The living room has a fireplace and sliding glass doors out to the backyard and patio. Natural light fills each bedroom.

4) 702 W Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Price: $690,000

Rooms: 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms

This Phoenix corner lot home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,725 square feet. The main bathroom has an accent wall and a carpeted walk-in closet with in-wall storage. The kitchen features modern appliances, a beautiful subway tile backsplash, and under-cabinet lighting. Enjoy a bar area with a drink fridge and a sink in the first living area, a gas fireplace, and a view of the backyard in the second.

5) 2138 E Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

Price: $521,000

Rooms: 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Located in North Phoenix, this charming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,596 square feet. The kitchen has sophisticated wooden cabinetry and an island, and the home has matching wood floors throughout. The main bathroom has double sinks and a spacious glass-wall shower. Don’t miss the large backyard, which offers ample space for gardening and other outdoor activities.

