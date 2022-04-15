You have until Monday to file your taxes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With just one weekend remaining before federal taxes are due, the average tax refund is $3,175, up 10% compared to the same time last year, according to the IRS. The agency said it has received 103,315,000 returns as of April 8 and has processed 99,785,000. More than 70 million refunds have been issued, totaling more than $222 billion.

If you haven’t filed yet, you’re not alone. A recent survey shows Arizona ranks 12th when it comes to the biggest tax procrastinators. Nevada, Hawaii, and Georgia make up the top three states for tax procrastinators. “It’s go time for a lot of people out there,” said Megan Sanctorum, a spokesperson for IPX 1031. The company said it determined its top tax procrastinators list by evaluating Google searches for phrases like “what happens if I file my taxes late?” IPX 1031 also listed the top 30 cities for tax procrastinators. Only one Arizona city is on it -- Phoenix is No. 24.

“The No. 1 reason was that people are not expecting to get a refund, so they just said, ‘There’s no rush. I’ll wait. I’ll do it before it’s due, but there’s no incentive to get it done,’” Sanctorum said. “We also found that a lot of people say it’s very complicated. We know it’s time-consuming. There’s a lot to it. They want to make sure they’re not making mistakes.”

Do you procrastinate on your taxes? (IPX 1031)

If you cannot file your return by Monday, April 18, you can request an extension. However, if you owe the IRS money, it is still due Monday to avoid late penalties. According to the IRS, if you are expecting a refund and choose direct deposit, you can expect it within about three weeks of filing.

