Wind is making a return to Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pleasant morning is on tap in Phoenix for your Good Friday. Temps will start out in the 50s and 60s in most Valley locations.

We will see a warmer day today with highs topping out around 89 degrees later this afternoon. The normal high for this time of year in Phoenix is 85 degrees.

A weak trough will clip the state as we get into the weekend. This system is lacking in moisture, but it will bring back the wind. On Saturday, plan on breezy conditions in Phoenix, with gusts up to 20mph for Saturday. We have a wind advisory in place for northern Arizona. That will go into place at noon Saturday and go until 9 p.m. Expect sustained southwest winds at 25 to 35 miles with gusts in the 55mph range. It could lead to difficult driving conditions, blowing around of loose objects in the yard, and choppy waters on bodies of water.

The next story will be the heat. We will see high pressure build in for Sunday and into next week. Some breezes hang on for Sunday, but the wind, overall, will be much more relaxed. The high-pressure build will thrust our temps into the upper 90s in Phoenix. Plan on highs around 97 degrees for your Easter Sunday in Phoenix.

