Warm holiday weekend ahead with temps into the upper 90s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mild weather continues across Arizona on Friday as a dry, westerly flow established over the state. The jet stream has shifted north out of the state allowing a warmer air mass to move in. However, Saturday a weak storm will pass to the north bringing rather windy conditions to northern Arizona and breezy conditions into the deserts. A wind advisory has been posted for northern portions of the state on Saturday.

The warming trend will continue as well with a ridge of high-pressure building in from the west. The high will bring high temps in the Valley into the low-90s for the weekend and early next week we expect highs in the upper-90s. However, at this point, the first 100-degree day for 2022 does not seem to be in the cards yet--not that we’re in any rush.

After temperatures peak on Monday and Tuesday statewide, they’ll start to back off a bit next week. Generally, we’re looking for rather seasonal temperatures with desert highs in the mid-90s.

So far, we haven’t had any rain since March 29th, about two and a half weeks ago. That’s very unusual this time of year, with April being the third driest month of the year. May is second driest and June, on average, is the driest. It’s also not unusual if we don’t get any rain in April.

