Three Republican county attorney candidates to interview for temporary appointment

By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has asked the three Republican candidates running for County Attorney to interview for the temporary appointment. Applicants will have a chance to serve as the county’s top law enforcement official until voters elect a replacement for Allister Adel, who stepped down last month.

The board must pick an interim replacement from the same party as Adel. Anni Foster, Gina Godbehere, and Rachel Mitchell all qualified for the GOP primary ballot. The five-member GOP-led board now has the power of giving one of the candidates the big political boost of running as an incumbent. As part of the process, the board is asking them to fill out a questionnaire that includes a question about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

GOP candidate running for Maricopa County Attorney avoids 2020 election questions

For the past 16 months, the board has pushed back against bogus claims, pushed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, that the election was rigged or stolen. While there is no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maricopa County, two of the candidates dodged the question of who won the election.

VIDEO: Maricopa County Attorney candidate Gina Godbehere (R) questioned about 2020 election

Only Mitchell acknowledged that Biden grabbed the most votes in Maricopa County and won the election.

