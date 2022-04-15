Some Arizona lakes won’t be stocked with fish due to low water levels

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Anglers across Arizona may have to find a new spot to catch fish. Because of Arizona’s ongoing drought, some lakes that usually get stocked with fish won’t be receiving any. The Arizona Game and Fish Department named five lakes and two reservoirs that won’t be getting any more trout in 2022 due to low water levels and poor water quality. They are in northeastern Arizona and in the Rim Country area. Here’s a list:

Carnero Lake

Concho Lake

Crescent Lake

Lee Valley Reservoir

Scotts Reservoir

Game and Fish officials say stocking in Pratt Lake and Black Canyon Lake will stop after this month. For more information on lake stockings, click/tap here.

