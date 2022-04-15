Sheriff’s office in Idaho releases new mug shot of Lori Vallow

BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lori Vallow, the mother who used to live in Chandler and is accused of killing her kids, has a different look after she was declared fit to stand trial. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho released her new mug shot on Thursday. It shows her with long, straightened hair and wearing a black hoodie.

Earlier this week, Judge Steven Boyce ruled Vallow was competent to stand trial. She had been in treatment at an Idaho state hospital for 10 months. Boyce’s new order said Lori Vallow Daybell “is restored to competency and is fit to proceed” in the Idaho murder case. He did not provide other details about her treatment or mental condition. Vallow is scheduled to be arraigned on April 19. Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are set to stand trial together early next year.

Vallow is accused of killing 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She’s also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge in the death of Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Vallow is also charged in Arizona with conspiring to kill her former estranged husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-dead brother, Alex Cox. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and Lori Vallow has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea.

