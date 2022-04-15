Chandler volunteer who does laundry for the homeless wins Pay It Forward

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid it Forward in Chandler to Sheri Canales, a volunteer at AZCEND Arizona.

“She does the dirty work. She does the laundry 2 or 3 times a week. She comes in and picks everything up; she folds and irons if needed, so they have clean clothes the next day,” her coworker Blythe said.

This past year Canales volunteered over 300 hours. She comes to the campus a couple of days a week and does laundry for homeless people in need. Because of her hard work, her coworkers wanted to Pay It Forward to her. So we walked up to Canales and surprised her.

“Is Sheri here? Sheri, how are you? We got a wonderful email from your buddy Val here, and Val, tell her what you have for her!” Paul Horton said.

“We have $500 because I nominated you for Pay It Forward for doing all of our laundry for I-hop. Thank you so much. Tears. We really, really appreciate you.

Canales loves being a part of this amazing program. AZCEND’s goal is to help the homeless folks find a place to live within 90 days. Her kindness and love for people doesn’t go unnoticed, and the reason she does it is simple.

“I like helping people that are less fortunate, and it helps me.”

