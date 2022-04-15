Arizona hotels bouncing back after new ad campaign targets hiring workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hotels in the Valley are finally bouncing back. Managers were forced to limit hours at bars, front desks, and restaurants because of staffing shortages at the end of last year.

RISE Uptown in Phoenix opened in September 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. General Manager Matthew O’Toole says it was tough to consistently find enough workers for the past two years. It limited their hours and kept him from working on new projects around the property.

But now, they’re getting back to normal. In the last few months, O’Toole has hired 35 more workers, a huge get for him. “Not only are we able to provide the service we want to. The hours [and] the full menu but we can [also] change the menu,” said O’Toole. “We can develop things we can come up with new ideas.” It’s not enough people for a full staff but they are close enough where they can have regular hours.

Back in January, the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation chose Phoenix as a market to bump up hospitality ads to get more people to apply. With so many people visiting here during the winter and spring, they wanted to attract more people through TV and radio.

Rosanna Maietta, President and CEO of the AHLA Foundation says the outcome is impressive.

“We’re seeing about 2,000 people visiting the site every day. I think what’s really impressive in particular is how many people are clicking from there, to directly applying for jobs in the industry. It means the campaign is resonating,” said Maietta.

O’Toole says they have new people to the industry joining his team, and they just need some training. There are also people with experience coming back because they feel more comfortable with COVID than before.

The Hotel Industry Foundation says there are still about 2,000 hospitality jobs open around the Valley. Some of the roles range from front desk to bartending and housekeeping. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.