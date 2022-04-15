5 events for Easter happening around the Valley | April 15 to April 17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Easter takes place this Sunday so to get you and your family in the spirit, there are a few activities happening around the Valley.

1. Easter bunny at the Rainforest Cafe

Head over to the Rainforest Café this weekend with your little ones for some great breakfast and to see the Easter bunny. Guests will also get a special goodie bag and store discount plus much more. All you need to do is make a reservation.

When: Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Rainforest Café at 5000 S Arizona Milles Circle #573 in Tempe

Cost: Adults are $20.99 and kids are $11.99

More information can be found on their website here .

2. Chandler’s Family Easter Celebration

Celebrate Easter with this fun family-friendly event in Chandler. Collect eggs on the 24 Karrot Trail for kids ages 9 and younger. Then, there will be carnival rides, a raffle, a prize wheel, performances, photos with the Easter bunny and so much more.

When: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: Snedigar Sportsplex at 4500 S Basha Road in Chandler.

More information can be found on their website here .

3. Mesa Easter Egg Hunt

More than 12,000 eggs are up for grabs at the Mesa Easter Egg Hunt this year. The hunts are divided up by ages to give everyone a chance.

“Big events like this Easter Egg Hunt is what Desert Valley Media Group is all about. We work hard to build partnerships with clients just like this with Bell Bank Park and Legacy Sports USA. It will be a fantastic place to bring the entire family out to celebrate the Easter holiday for fun, food, and entertainment!”

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Sports at 1 Legacy Drive in Mesa

Cost: Free

More information can be found on their website here .

4. Hide and Peep Egg hunt

Head over to Scottsdale Quarter this Saturday for a fun event for the family including an egg hunt, face painting, balloon-twisting, treats, and more. Even the Easter bunny will be there.

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Quarter at 15059 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale

Cost: $5

More information can be found on their website here .

5. 2nd Annual Great Egg Hunt & Family Fair

Grab the kiddos and head over to the Arizona Boardwalk for some Easter fun. There will be an egg hunt, live entertainment, games, slides, obstacle courses, face painting, and so much more to get everyone outside and having fun. Plus, there will be local vendors and food too.

When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk at 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

Cost: Free, photos are $10 per photo

More information can be found on their website here .

