2 dead after SUV crashes into open drain in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An SUV crash has left a man and a woman dead in Maricopa on Thursday. Police said the pair were heading north on White and Parker Road when the driver drifted across the southbound lanes just north of Farrell Road and went into a culvert or an open drain. The SUV ended up on its side. When first responders arrived, they tried to revive the two, but they were later pronounced dead. The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Police didn’t say what led the driver to drift into the other lanes. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Maricopa Police Department.

