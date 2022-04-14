Your Life
Warmer weather returns to the Valley

Look for a return of temperatures you'd expect in Arizona. 80s and 90s in the Valley.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for a return to near-normal temperatures today in the Valley, with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s warming to 84 degrees this afternoon. Expect clear skies and fairly light winds.

Changes are in store for Arizona as the weekend nears. High pressure slowly returns to the region, bringing a slow warming trend and continued dry weather. A minor weather disturbance passing to our north on Saturday will bring a return to windy weather state-wide. We’ll see 10-20 mile-per-hour winds that could gust to 25 miles per hour in the Valley. Stronger winds are likely in the high country. No rain or snow is expected from this system.

On Sunday, temperatures really start to climb. Look for mild morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, climbing to about 94 degrees by the afternoon. Even warmer weather can be expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs forecast near 97 degrees before a mild cool-down arrives in the low 90s for the second half of next week.

