Warm holiday weekend ahead

Look for a return of temperatures you'd expect in Arizona. 80s and 90s in the Valley.
Look for a return of temperatures you'd expect in Arizona. 80s and 90s in the Valley.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Say goodbye to the 70s; our cool weather is leaving us as we get closer to the weekend. We will have one more day with below-average temperatures, today’s high will be 84 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build over our state and heat things up starting tomorrow. A low will pass north of us on Saturday and bring a return to windy weather state-wide. Here in the Valley, expect to see another round of breezy conditions, which will be 10-20 miles per hour that could gust to 25 miles per hour. Stronger winds are likely in the high country. No rain or snow is expected from this system.

Easter Sunday will be a warm one with highs in the low 90s, which is about 10 degrees above our average. Not ideal weather for chocolate bunnies here in the Valley.

