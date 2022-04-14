Valley families waiting weeks for life-saving swimming lessons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The worker shortage is impacting every industry across the Valley and even life-saving ones like swim lessons!

For several years, Hubbard Family Swim School has taught babies as young as 2 months to 12-year-olds how to swim at several locations across the Valley.

Co-owner Bob Hubbard says he’s worried the lack of available swim lessons at his school and others-may put kids at risk during this upcoming season. It’s due to staffing issues and it’s a common sight being felt everywhere

This year, they are being forced to place families on waitlists of up to two to three weeks, and even after that, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the schedule you want…

“We are seeing some waitlists develop because honestly a lack of personnel. We’d love to have more spots available,” said Hubbard. “We have the capacity, but with the transition coming out of COVID and other impacts thats it had on the unemployment situation, its been a bit of a struggle”

Here’s what you can do in the meantime to keep kids safe around pools:

Use a pool gate

Make sure kids are getting in feet first

Do not dive

Make sure there’s always someone watching the kids while they swim.

