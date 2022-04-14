Your Life
Top governor candidates announce fundraising totals

Some candidates for Arizona governor released their fundraising totals while others have yet to release them.
Some candidates for Arizona governor released their fundraising totals while others have yet to release them.(123rf.com)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two of Arizona’s top candidates for governor announced raising big money in the first quarter of the year. This comes as early voting for the primaries is set to begin in just over two months.

The campaign for Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs said she raised about $750,000 since the start of the year. On the Republican side, Karrin Taylor Robson raised about $755,000 from donors while investing $2 million of her own money, for a total of $2.75 million. The announcements come one day ahead of the April 15 deadline to file their fundraising totals for the first quarter of the year, which covers January 1 to March 31.

Both candidates raised more money than Gov. Doug Ducey did at this point in his 2018 race when he reported hauling in about $550,000. Early voting for the primary starts July 6 and the next financial reporting for the second quarter is due July 15.

Democratic candidate Marco Lopez declined to release his campaign finance totals and Aaron Lieberman was unavailable. Republican candidates Steve Gaynor, Kari Lake and Matt Salmon have not announced their fundraising totals for the quarter.

Arizona Governor candidates Katie Hobbs (D) and Karrin Robson (R).
