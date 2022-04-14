Shootout involving police leaves suspect dead, officer hurt in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say a domestic violence call turned into an hours-long standoff and ended with an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and one officer hurt on Thursday morning. Officers say the initial call was around 2 a.m. near 59th and Olive avenues.

According to Glendale police chief Chris Briggs, the call turned into a barricade situation with an armed suspect. In a tweet by Glendale police, SWAT teams were trying to negotiate with the suspect for several hours. Briggs says the suspect then shot the officer and a SWAT team member returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect. The officer was taken to the hospital with “very very minor injures,” Briggs said. He added the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not identified the suspect or the police officer. The investigation is ongoing.

This was the second shooting involving officers in the Valley on Thursday. Around 10:30 a.m., a Phoenix police officer was shot near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. The officer was rushed into surgery and a manhunt is underway for the gunman.

Briggs sent out his condolences to Phoenix police, and after, expressed his frustration with the rise in violence against police. “This is the second scene where an officer has been shot today. I want to remind everybody about the Phoenix officer who underwent surgery today, and please keep Phoenix, Chief Williams, the police department, and that officer and her family in your hearts,” said Briggs. “These things do not have to happen. The divisiveness, the lawlessness, does not have to happen. We shouldn’t be here talking about these things, and certainly not two in one day. We can all do better.”

Glendale’s police shooting is the 20th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. It’s the 32nd officer-involved shooting statewide, according to Arizona’s Family count.

