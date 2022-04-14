Some Arizona Governor candidates announce fundraising totals ahead of deadline

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two of the state’s top candidates for governor announced raising big in the first quarter of the year, with early voting in the primaries set to begin in just over two months.

The campaign for Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs said she had raised about $750,000 since the start of the year. On the Republican side, Karrin Taylor Robson raised about $755,000 from donors while investing $2 million of her own money for a total of $2.75 million. The announcements come one day before the April 15 deadline to file their fundraising totals for the first quarter of the year, which covers January 1 to March 31.

As a measure, both candidates raised more money than Gov. Doug Ducey did at this point in his 2018 race when he reported hauling in about $550,000. Early voting for primary starts July 6, and the next financial reporting period is July 15.

Democratic candidate Marco Lopez declined to release his campaign finance totals, and Aaron Lieberman was unavailable. Republican candidates Steve Gaynor, Kari Lake, and Matt Salmon have not announced their fundraising totals for the quarter yet.

